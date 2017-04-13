EFCC Recovers Another $38 million, N23 million, £27,000 in Lagos

THE Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Wednesday recovered $38 million, N23 million and £27,000 hidden in a house in Ikoyi, Lagos.

The discovery is coming two days after the agency discovered N250 million at the popular Balogun Market in Lagos, following a tip-off from a whistle blower.

Earlier, the EFCC had earlier recovered N449, 000, 860 hidden in an abandoned shop also in Ikoyi, Lagos.

Wilson Uwajuren, spokesperson of the EFCC, in a statement, said the operatives from its Lagos Zone found the cash during a sting operation.

Apr. 13, 2017