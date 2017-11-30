Fraud: ICPC detains four ex-Kogi commissioners

THE Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) said on Thursday it has arrested and detained four former commissioners in Kogi State.

The affected commissioners served during the administration of ex-Kogi State Governor, Capt. Idris Ichalla Wada.

They were detained for alleged N11.3billion fraud.

The suspects are being probed for alleged misapplication of government funds and abuse of office.

The affected funds include N2billion Small and Medium Enterprises (SME) loan from the Central Bank of Nigeria on behalf of the state; mismanagement of another N8 billion bond raised to fund 57 projects across the state and illegal deductions to the tune of N1.3 billion made from the funds of 21 local government councils in the state.

The ex-commissioners are – Kayode Olowomoran (Culture and Tourism), Abdulrahman Wuya (Transport), Onama Godwin (Works) and Alh. Aju (Budget and Planning).

A statement issued by the spokesperson of ICPC, Mrs. Rasheedat A. Okoduwa, said: “The former commissioners were arrested after ICPC commenced investigations into allegations that the suspects, acting in connivance with the former Governor, former Accountant-General, Ibrahim Idakwo and a former Permanent Secretary in the state Ministry of Commerce, Frank Onoja, had obtained a N2billion Small and Medium Enterprises (SME) loan from the Central Bank of Nigeria on behalf of the state which was misapplied.

“Preliminary investigations by the Commission also revealed that the suspects allegedly partook in the mismanagement of another N8 billion bond that was raised to fund 57 projects across the state. The large sums of monies released for the projects were allegedly far beyond the levels of work done.

“Furthermore, the suspects are alleged to have benefitted from illegal deductions to the tune of N1.3 billion made from the funds of 21 local government councils of the state by the same administration.

“As investigations continue, the suspects will remain in custody until they fulfill the administrative bail conditions granted them by the Commission.” – The Nation

– Nov. 30, 2017 @ 17:52 GMT