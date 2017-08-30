Police DPO Arrested Over Escape Of Suspected Ritual Killer’s Escape

A DIVISIONAL Police Officer in Rivers State has been arrested on the orders of the State Police Command for his alleged involvement in the escape of one Ifeanyi Dike (pictured) who killed an eight-year-old for alleged money ritual, Punchng reports.

A reliable police source disclosed that the DPO, who was arrested on Monday, was deeply involved in telephone calls between him and Johnbosco Okoroeze, a dismissed police sergeant, which indicated that there was a premeditated action by him to allow the suspected ritual killer to escape.

It was gathered that while preparations were ongoing by both the father of the deceased, Dr. Ernest Nmezuwuba, and the suspect (Dike) to write their statements, several calls were received from the said DPO by Okoroeze.

The top police source said, “We have enough evidence to believe that the DPO was working hand in hand with the ex-sergeant, who has been remanded in police custody. The DPO has been arrested.

Even the father of the girl that was killed had said that there was communication with the IPO (dismissed sergeant) handling the matter and somebody that has not been disclosed. This happened while they were bringing the suspected ritual killer to the State Police Headquarters.

All these and many more will serve as evidence against the DPO, who we believe has a lot to explain about his possible involvement in the escape of Ifeanyi Dike, who killed an eight-year-old boy, ostensibly for money ritual.”

Ifeanyi Dike had allegedly raped, killed and removed vital organs of an eight-year-old girl, Victory Chikamso, before escaping from police custody. He was able to escape because one of the policemen on duty on Saturday night had unlocked the handcuffs for him to write his statement.

– Aug 30, 2017 @ 18:20 GMT