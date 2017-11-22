Uber fined $8.9m for employing criminals as drivers

UBER is in the news again and this time a Colorado, US regulators issued an $8.9m fine against its parent company for allowing employees with serious criminal or motor vehicle offenses to work for the company as drivers.

The Colorado Public Utilities Commission said it launched an investigation into the ride-hailing service in March after an Uber passenger said his driver assaulted him in the mountain resort town of Vail.

Within the last year and a half, the commission said it found that nearly 60 of the company’s drivers were allowed to work in Colorado despite having previous felony convictions.

The drivers included a habitual offender, a former prison escapee and others with major traffic violations, including drunk driving.

Colorado State law prevents people with felony convictions, alcohol or drug-related driving offenses, unlawful sexual offenses and major traffic violations from working for rideshare companies.

“We have determined that Uber had background check information that should have disqualified these drivers under the law, but they were allowed to drive anyway.

“These actions put the safety of passengers in extreme jeopardy,” Doug Dean, Public Utilities Commission director, said.

In a statement, the commission said it also found felony convictions that Uber didn’t catch, and “in other cases, we could not confirm criminal background checks were even conducted by the company.”

Uber said in a statement that it recently discovered a “process error” that was inconsistent with Colorado’s ridesharing regulations and affected what the company called a small number of drivers.

It said it notified the state and fixed the problem, but did not elaborate.

“Per Uber safety policies and Colorado state regulations, drivers with access to the Uber app must undergo a nationally accredited third party background screening.

“We will continue to work closely with the CPUC to enable access to safe, reliable transportation options for all Coloradans,” it said.

The Colorado PUC said the $8.9m penalty was calculated based on a $2,500 fine for each day an employee was illegally behind the wheel.

The commission said Uber can pay half of that amount within 10 days to resolve the case, or it can schedule a hearing and contest the allegations in before a judge.

The company’s image has been tarnished by findings of sexual harassment of employees and multiple reports of drivers assaulting passengers.

Last week, two women who said they were sexually assaulted by Uber drivers filed a federal lawsuit in San Francisco alleging that inadequate background checks and monitoring left them and thousands of others vulnerable. – NAN/Fox News

– Nov 22, 2017 @ 15:40 GMT |