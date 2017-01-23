Cameroon General Coordinating War against Boko Haram Dies in Helicopter Crash

–

A CAMEROON military helicopter has crashed near the country’s northern border with Nigeria, killing the commander of the central African nation’s troops.

General Jacob Kodji died in the crash Sunday evening near Bogo, a Cameroon village, while on an inspection mission, a top military official said. Kodji was coordinating the fight against the Boko Haram insurgency.

Authorities say three other military officials and two crew members also died in the crash.

Launched in Nigeria, the Boko Haram insurgency has spread to neighboring countries, including Cameroon, Chad and Niger.

Boko Haram’s insurgency has killed more than 25,000 people and displaced nearly 2.3 million, according to rights groups and the United Nations. — VOA/News Express

— Jan 23, 2017 @ 16:00 GMT

