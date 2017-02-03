Niger Delta Unrest: Dickson Opts for Non-Violence Approach

–

Defence attaches from across the globe visits Bayelsa to appreciate the effort being made to bring peace to the region

HENRY Seriake Dickson, Bayelsa State governor, on February 2, received a-31 man delegation of defence attaches across the globe and proffered non-violence approach to the security situation in the Niger Delta region and the entire nation as a whole.

He received the delegation led by Brigadier Augustine Agundu from the Defence Intelligence Agency at the conference room, governor’s office, Yenagoa and commended the security operatives for defending the territorial integrity and maintenance of peace in all the states of the Federation.

Dickson described peace as panacea for the economic growth, submitting that his administration since assumption of office five years ago has put in place several measures at sustaining the existing peaceful atmosphere in the State.

He said Bayelsa state has been adjudged as the most peaceful state in the country, attributing it to the cooperation of the relevant security agencies and the developmental projects embarked upon by his administration.

The governor submitted that if all the tiers of government are alive to their constitutional responsibilities, the issue of social vices, including militancy, kidnapping would become a thing of past and added that in as much the government appreciated concerted efforts of the security operatives, most of the concerns and challenges are up to the government to solve.

Earlier, the leader of the delegation, Major Agundu told the governor the visit was to make the attachés appreciate the efforts being put in place to sustain peace in the region.

He said, “They have seen the efforts of the headquarters of the Central Naval Command. The idea of this visit is for them to appreciate and change some of these narratives about the Country and so from far they have appreciated what they have seen so far.

They have appreciated the governor for the audience granted them and for the work he is doing in the state.

— Feb 13, 2017 @ 01:00 GMT

|