Nigerian Soldiers Who Molested Physically Challenged Person Apprehended

TWO Nigerian soldiers who molested a physically challenged person on the road in Onitsha, Anambra State have been apprehended. The video of the soldiers severely beating the physically challenged person whose name was not given went viral on Wednesday prompting the Nigerian army to take action.

A statement signed by Brigadier General Sani Kukasheka Usman, director, Army Public Relations said the attention of the Nigerian Army has been drawn to a video clip in which two soldiers were seen maltreating a physically challenged person for allegedly wearing a camouflage shirt.

“We wish to inform the public that the incident took place on Tuesday, 7th February 2017, at Onitsha, Anambra State.

“In line with our zero tolerance for acts of indiscipline and unprofessional conducts especially in relation to violation of human rights, we wish to further state that the soldiers involved have since been identified and apprehended.

“They have also been charged for assault by their Commanding Officer.

“Similarly, troops have been warned to desist from such acts that infringe on human rights and cast serious aspersions on the good image of the Nigerian Army.

“The public should please regard this ugly incident as an isolated case which is not true reflection of the Nigerian Army,” he said.

— Feb 9, 2017 @ 14:15 GMT

