AANFE to commence sensitisation programme

THE Anambra State Agency for Mass Literacy, Adult and Non Formal Education, AANFE, Awka will commence mobilisation and sensitisation of the 179 communities this November, 2017.

This is with a view to enlightening the less privileged members of various communities on free education programme of the mass literacy on adult and Non-formal education across the state.

Donatus Nwosu, the acting executive secretary and director of the agency, made this known in his office during a meeting with the unit heads of 21 local government areas and staff of the agency.

Nwosu emphasised that mobilisation and sensitisation were among the major annual activities of the agency to ensure that all the remnants of illiterates including old men, women, house helps, palm wine tappers, traders benefit from minimum levels of litracy.

He explained the programme would aim at eradicating illiteracy to its barest minimum in Anambra.

The acting executive secretary called on all facilitators in state should ensure that their learning centres remain open from 4:00pm till closing hours from Monday-Thursday, except in communities where they would observe their major market days.

He directed that enrolment of new learners should be free of charge.

Nwosu praised Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State for his massive achievements in the education sector, especially in the adult education programme.

He noted that the massive education contributed immensely toward the landslide recorded in the victory of Obiano in governorship election in all 21 LGAs of the state.

Nwosu thanked Kate Omenugha, the commissioner for Education, an Ifeoma Ezeaku, the industrious permanent secretary, for their contributions to the present excellent growth of education in Anambra.

– Nov. 29, 2017 @ 15:24 GMT