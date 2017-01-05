Akwa Ibom Assembly Reinstates Sacked Lecturers

–

THE Akwa Ibom House of Assembly on Thursday, January 5, passed a resolution, authorising the reinstatement of 11 lecturers wrongfully disengaged by the College of Education, Afaha Nsit, in 2013.

The motion was moved by Udo Akpan, House leader, and seconded by Emmanuel Ekpenyong, chief whip.

The House had earlier referred the petitions from the affected lecturers to the House Committee on Education.

The committee recommended that the House should order for immediate reinstatement of the affected lecturers back to their different departments.

The committee also requested the House to direct relevant authority that handled the biometric in the college to correct the error and reconfigure the names of the affected lecturers as academic staff and not as non-academic staff.

The committee also directed that the affected lecturers be promoted as and when due, and their entitlements paid accordingly.

All the recommendations were adopted and a resolution passed accordingly.

Onofiok Luke, speaker of the House, therefore, directed Mandu Umoren, the clerk, to communicate the resolution of the House to the relevant authority for action.

