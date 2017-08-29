Breaking News: ASUU Shuns Meeting With FG

THE ACADEMIC Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has refused to attend a meeting with the Federal Government scheduled for today.

ASUU President, Biodun Ogunyemi, confirmed to Channels Television that the union will not attend the meeting.

According to him, ASUU has met, discussed the new offer from the FG and submitted a proposal to the government.

He said consequently, the union will only honour another meeting after receiving a reply to their proposal from the government. – Channels

Details later…

– Aug 29, 2017 @ 13:43 GMT