Dickson Commends Clark on Honourary Degree

GOVERNOR Henry Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa State has congratulated John Pepper Clark, a ‎renowned poet and playwright popularly known as JP Clark on the conferment of an Honorary Doctorate degree in Literature, D.Litt, by the University of Lagos.

Dickson in a statement by Daniel Iworiso-Markson, his chief press secretary, said the honour is well deserving and a recognition of the Ijaw icon’s literary prowess both as a scholar, poet and author.

The governor added that the honour was another achievement on his well decorated literary cap‎ and lauded the octogenarian for making the Ijaw nation proud through his numerous and very inspiring literary works.

The statement read in part: “We are proud of the proficient works of our father and illustrious son of the Ijaw nation who has continued to place us on the world literary map. This latest addition to his avalanche of achievements is most welcome and we thank the University of Lagos for it.”

Dickson while wishing the elder statesman more fruitful years ahead also urged young people to learn from the exemplary life of the world acclaimed writer and become more useful in their various fields.

— Jan 25, 2017 @ 18:00 GMT

