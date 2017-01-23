Katsina State University Bans Christian Associations, Others

–

THE Umaru Musa Yar’Adua University, formerly known as Katsina State University, has banned Christian and other non-Muslim associations from operating in the campus. The ban was contained in an internal memo dated January, 17, which was signed by Sulaiman Sani Kankara, acting dean of Student Affairs.

The memo entitled Registration of Students Clubs/Association was addressed to all students, clubs and associations in the school. It, however, gave approval only for the Muslim Students Society of Nigeria, MSSN, as the only religious group to operate in the university.

According to Kankara, the memo was sequel to the university management’s resolution at its 59th meeting held on January 10.

The memo clarified that “Participation in clubs/associations is strictly optional, as such no student should be compelled to pay any dues.

“Muslim Students Society of Nigeria (MSSN) is the only religious association allowed to operate in the University.

“Duly registered Departmental Associations should be allowed to operate, but they should observe item (i) above.

“All Tribal and Local Government Associations are prohibited by the University.”

Jan 23, 2017

