Kidnappers Fail to Release Students, Staff of Nigeria-Turkish School after Collecting Ransom

THE kidnappers of eight students and staff of the Nigeria Turkish International School, Isheri, Ogun State have failed to release them after collecting ransom of about N10 million, The Nation is reporting. The highly regarded newspaper said the ransom was collected on Friday. One of the parents was reported to have parted with N5 million.

The newspaper said it learnt that the kidnappers had ordered the relatives to drop the ransom at designated points on Friday. They were later told where to pick up their relatives. But the kidnappers reneged on the agreement based on allegation that some of the relatives brought security operatives to the designated places.

While some were asked to go to certain locations in Ogun and Ondo States, others were directed to wait at Agboju on the Mile 2-Badagry Expressway around 9pm on Friday. They were also warned not to receive any telephone call, except theirs, while at the designated points. Having disappointed them on Friday, it was gathered that the kidnappers told the parents the children would be returned on Saturday night.

But the spokesman of the Ogun State Police Command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, said security forces are closing in the kidnappers. Oyeyemi said: “We are very optimistic. We believe that we would rescue the girls soon. It is not true that we have not been talking with the parents. How can we abandon them? It will be unfair for any parent to say so because it is far from the truth. The only thing is that we can not reveal the strategy we are taking because that may jeopardise our efforts.” — The Eagle Online

— Jan 23, 2017 @ 18:45 GMT

