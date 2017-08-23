Lagos Pupil drags FG, Minister, NECO to Court over Non Release of Entrance Result  

A 10-YEAR- old Lagos pupil, Ogheneyorheme Malcolm Omirhobo has dragged the Federal Government, Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu and National Examination Commission, NECO, to Federal High Court in the Lagos Judiciary Division Holden in Ikoyi over the non release of the details of his score of the result of 2016/2017 of the National Commission Entrance Examination.

Omirhobo had earlier written a petition dated July 21st 2017 to the office of the Minister at Abuja in which he complained that having sat for the examination, he was informed by National Examination Commission, NECO, that he passed the examination and short-listed for interview without giving him the details of his scores and the criteria for his being short-listed.

The graduate of Joanah Memorial Nursery and Primary School, Okota, Lagos lamented that the failure, refusal and/or neglect of National Examination Commission (NECO) to release the details of his examination result, puts a negative mark on the transparency of the entire examination exercise and also shows a smack of corruption.

In the petition, he urged the Minister Of Educaton, Adamu Adamu to direct National Examination Commission, NECO, to release detail of his result, failure in which he threatened to sue the examination body.

The suit dated August 14th, 2017 directed thus, “You are hereby commanded that within thirty days of the service of this writ on you, inclusive of the day of such service you do cause an appearance to be entered for you in an action at the suit of MALCOLM JNR. OGHENEYORHEME OMIRHOBO and take notice that in default of your so doing the Plaintiff may proceed therein, and judgment may be given in your absence.”

The writ issued by Malcolm Omirhobo Esq of Malcolm Omirhobo & Co, the plaintiff claims damages against the defendants jointly and severally as follows:

“A DECLARATION OF COURT that it is the Plaintiff’s right to have the scores and/or result of the National Entrance Examination of 2017 which he sat for published by the Defendants.

“A DECLARATION OF COURT that it is the responsibility of the Defendants to publish the scores and/or details of the National Entrance Examination conducted yearly throughout the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“A DECLARATION OF COURT that the failure, refusal and/or neglect of the 2nd Defendant to direct the 3rd Defendant to publish the details of the scores and/or result of the 2017 Common Entrance Examination is improper, unlawful and illegal.

“A DECLARATION OF COURT that the failure, refusal and/or neglect of the 2nd Defendant to direct the 3rd Defendant to publish the details of the scores and/or

result of the Plaintiff’s 2017 Common Entrance Examination which he sat for despite letter of request is improper, illegal and unlawful.

“AN ORDER OF COURT compelling the Defendants to release the details of the result of the Plaintiff and other affected children for the 2017 National Common Entrance Examination.

“The sum of N1, 000,000.00 as Damages against the Defendants for unlawful withholding of the Plaintiff’s result for the 2017 National Common Entrance Examination and the sum of N250, 000.00 as cost of litigation.”

