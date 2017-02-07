Let’s Convert Mosques to School – Sanusi

–

THE emir of Kano, Malam Muhammadu Sanusi II has tasked northern Governors to convert Muslim worship centres to primary school.

Sanusi II who spoke during the graduation ceremony of 2500 Post Graduate Diploma and NCE teachers on day 3 of Kano Basic Education week stated that such step would save cost in this era of recession. If you look at our educational needs viz a viz the infrastructure deficit, it became imperative to convert existing mosque to primary school, and aside cost reduction on this era of recession, it would accelerates education development in the region.”

The emir said that “it is not all the we pray and this utilities remain idle for the better part of the day, it will be highly rewarding if we convert them to learning institutions as obtained in other clime”.

Sanusi II who lamented disadvantage position of the north on western education, called for concerted effort to tackled the problem. The former Central Bank Governor explained that in Morocco just like any other country in the Arab world made efficient utilization of Muslim worship centers to spread knowledge.

The First Class emir said “when you convert these mosques to institution of learning in your domain, you have simply bring education to the door steps of citizens at less cost” He noted that products of such institution would turn out to be “responsible citizens “, adding that it would also boost enrolment.

— Feb 7, 2017 @ 20:00 GMT

