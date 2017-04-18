No Room for Uncertified Teachers Next Year – FG

THE federal government is not going to allow any teacher without professional certificate of the Teachers’ Registration Council, TRCN to teach next year.

Olusegun Ajiboye, registrar/chief executive, TRCN, who dropped the hint in Ibadan on Tuesday, April 18, said the plant is part of the three-year ministerial strategic plan of Adamu Adamu, minister of Education, designed to end unqualified teachers in Nigerian classrooms.

According to Ajiboye, the council will put a stop to normal registration at the end of May 2017.

He hinted that the first professional qualifying examination of the TRCN would take place at the end of September, 2017 designed to fully professionalise teaching in Nigeria and ensure that only those qualified were employed by government for quality assurance.

The registrar said those who would want to use the normal registration would have to do so before or the end of May 2017. He assured that the measure is part of the Muhammadu Buhari administration plans to show its seriousness about teacher-professionalism.

Ajiboye who said that teachers who register on or before May 31, 2017‎ would be exempted from the qualifying examinations, disclosed that the council had already registered about 1.6million teachers since he assumed office.

According to Ajiboye, the professional qualifying examination, is designed in modules comprising category A (PhD holders), B (Master degree holders), C (Bachelor degree holders), and D (NCE holders).

Ajiboye however said the induction in higher institutions will continue while the examination will be infused as part of the requirements of induction.

“By the end of 2017, Nigerian children will be taught by only qualified professional teachers who can deliver the quality education desirous for the elevation of our children and our country. Professionalism ‎is the key for entering into the profession. Those who do not have what it takes cannot be trusted with the lives of our children. We are out to ensure a guaranteed future for our future leaders by ensuring that those who teach them are the best around. This will translate to higher performances and better value for professional teachers,” Ajiboye said.

