Onuoha Emerges New President of NAS

KALU Mosto Onuoha, a professor of geology, is the new president of the Nigerian Academy of Science, NAS. Onuoha succeeded Oyewale Tomori, a professor of virology at the annual general meeting of the NAS held in Lagos on Thursday, January 26, when he was also inducted as the new president.

Tomori had served as president of the Academy between January 2013 and January 2016.

In his acceptance speech, the new president said he was honoured to be elected as president of Nigeria’s foremost science organisation and promised to live up to the confidence reposed in him. Mosto, as he is fondly called, was the NAS’s treasurer before he became vice president in 2013.

Onuoha served as the pioneer Mobil Professor of Petroleum Geology at the Mobil Producing Nigeria’s Chair of Geology at the University of Calabar, 1991-92. He also served as Technology Development Adviser (Subsurface Development Services) at the Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria, Port Harcourt, 1996-2002, and Shell/NNPC Professor of Geology at the Shell Chair, University of Nigeria, Nsukka, 2003-2012.

Onuoha also served at the University of Nigeria, Nsuka, UNN, in many capacities, including as deputy vice-chancellor (Academic) between 2005 and 2009. Currently, he is the PTDF Chair of Petroleum Geology at the UNN.

Onuoha’s record of professional activities, community service, and services rendered to our nation, Nigeria includes membership of the Editorial Board of several reputable local and international scientific journals, Member of the Governing Council of the Abia State University, Uturu, 2000-2006, the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, 2005-2009, Federal University Ndufu Alike Ikwo, Ebonyi State, 2015-2016, visiting professor to the African University of Science & Technology, Abuja, since 2010, and to the Federal University, Ndufu Alike Ikwo, and Member of the Board of Assessors (Science), Nigerian National Order of Merit (2003-2008).

For the next four years, he will be leading the Nigerian Academy of Science in achieving an improved quality of life for the Nigerian society through the promotion and application of science and technology; as well as strengthen the nation’s ability to deliver the fruits of science to society by the acquisition, growth, and dissemination of sound scientific knowledge and facilitation of its use in the solution of major national problems.

The Nigerian Academy of Science (NAS) was established in 1977. The Academy is the foremost independent scientific body in Nigeria dedicated to the development and advancement of science, technology, and innovation in Nigeria and brings scientific knowledge to positively guide policies/strategic direction of the country.

