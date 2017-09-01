Osinbajo Disowns Ngige over ASUU Strike

VICE PRESIDENT Yemi Osinbajo has denied the claim by Chris Ngige, minister of Labour and Employment, that he had not taken over negotiations with the striking Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU.

The vice president said this today, Friday, September 1, in a statement by Laolu Akande, his senior special assistant on Media and Publicity.

Ngige had, while addressing State House correspondents after the federal executive council meeting chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday, said Osinbajo had taken over some aspects of the negotiations and discussions with the ASUU.

The minister had stated: “At council today (Wednesday, August 30), the vice president has taken over some of the aspects of the negotiations and discussions.

“So, we are continuing the meeting in his office and when we finish meeting, we will get back to ASUU for another round of meeting and we are hopeful that we will be able to go to an appreciable extent to solve some of the outstanding issues that is preventing them from going back to work.”

But the vice president’s spokesman, via Twitter, described the minister’s disclosure as untrue and inaccurate.

Akande emphasised that Ngige and Adamu Adamu, minister of Education, continued to lead the discussions.

“News report that Vice President Osinbajo has taken over ASUU negotiations is untrue and inaccurate. Labour and Education Ministers continue to lead the talks.”

The ASUU has since August 13 been on a nationwide strike over the failure of the federal government to implement an agreement reached with the union in 2009.

The union had also alleged that the government did not implement the Memorandum of Understanding the two sides signed in 2013.

The leadership of the union had on Tuesday, August 29, boycotted a meeting with the federal government.

