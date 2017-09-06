SSANU, NASU, NAAT to resume Indefinite Strike September 11

THE Joint Action Committee of non teaching staff in the universities has called its members to commence indefinite strike from Monday 11th September 2017.

The JAC is made up of the National Association of Academic Technology, NAAT, Non-Academic Staff Union of Education and Associated Institutions, NASU and the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities, SSANU.

The unions said that the strike became necessary following the Federal Government inability to implement the agreements it entered into with the unions in 2009.

Announcing the decision to embark on the strike, Chairman of JAC and National President of SSANU Comrade Samson Chijioke Ugwoke, said, “During the strike, there shall be no provision of services, no matter how skeletal. Concessions shall not be granted while all our members are to stay at home till further notice, unless as directed by JAC through their respective presidents.” – Vanguard

– Sept 6, 2017 @ 17:50 GMT