Swearing of new corps members for 2017 hold at Umunya

NO fewer than 2,044 corps members have been sworn in for their one year compulsory National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, in Anambra State.

In a speech during the event at the NYSC Orientation Camp, Umunya, Governor Willie Obiano, urged the corps members to break new grounds and integrate with their host communities.

The governor was represented at the event, by Solo Chukwulobelu, secretary to the state government, SSG.

He enjoined them to maintain discipline throughout their stay in the state.

Anambra State, chief judge, who was represented by Justice V.N Agbata administered the oath of allegiance.

Uju Nwogu, the commissioner for Youth and Sports, congratulated them for their academic pursuits that facilitated their being considered worthy to make it for the National Service.

She enjoined them to take active and full part in the activities at the camp.

Ebenezer Olusegun Olawele, the Anambra State director, NYSC, while presenting the Batch B stream 1 corps members said the corps had mapped out many activities that include, military drills, skills acquisition and motivational talks.

He said this would enable the members to engage in social activities and to reduce stress.

In a vote of thanks, he congratulated the governor over his re-election and thanked him for his support to the scheme.

Olawele then hailed the ongoing work at the NYSC permanent orientation camp at Umuawulu/Mbaukwu.

He, however, reminded the governor of the need for timely completion of the NYSC permanent site to enhance the welfare of members.

