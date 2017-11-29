Teachers indispensible, great motivators too – AAFE Boss

DONATUS Nwosu, the acting executive secretary and director, Anambra Agency for Mass Literacy Adult and Non Formal Education, AANFE, has described Nigerian teachers, especially Anambra teachers as ‘great inspirers.’

Nwosu said this in an interview in his office at Awka, while reacting to World Teacher’s Day Celebration.

Nwosu said that teachers deserved to be celebrated and appreciated because of the enormity and tasking nature of their jobs.

The AANFE boss while commending the teachers called on all Adult Learning Centre facilitators to be proactively focussed and dedicated in other to move the agency forward.

He assured the facilitators of Governor Willie Obiano’s readiness to improve on better welfare packages and continued prompt payment of monthly stipends to all facilitator to improve their economic situations.

“Governor Willie Obiano through his result-oriented educational policies has tasked us to make the agency the best in the country.

“The education-friendly governor has put measures in place to drastically reduce illiteracy to the barest minimum in Anambra State,’’ Nwosu said.

– Nov. 29, 2017 @ 15:23 GMT