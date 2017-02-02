UNIAFRICA Receives over 6,000 Applications from Students

–

MORE than 6,000 candidates have applied to study at the newly established University of Africa, Toru Orua in Sagbama local government area, Bayelsa state. The university is running remedial and degree programmes in Medicine, Architecture, Engineering, Law, Agriculture and Environmental and Management sciences.

This was contained in a statement signed by Bennaiah Oye, acting registrar of the University, and made available to the newsmen in Yenagoa.

The admission portal of the University which was opened barely a week ago, according to the statement, has received application of over 6000 intending students within and outside the state.

It described the development as an indication of acceptance of the institution as a world-class university that will be known for academic excellence, rich socio-cultural activities and high ethical standards.

Also, the establishment of the University is aimed at complementing the Niger Delta University and reducing its burden as a result of the large number of intending students seeking for admission.

The statement however assured the intending students of government’s commitment to qualitative education, adding that upon completion of their studies, successful applicants will be privilege to study in affiliated universities in United Kingdom and United States of America.

The intending students will undergo screening at a date to be announced by the school authority just as it encourages those who are still interested to take advantage of the opportunity to apply before expiration of deadline.

— Feb 2, 2017 @ 18:45 GMT

|