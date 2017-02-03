Kaduna Electric Confirms Staff Appointments

–

THE management of Kaduna Electric Distribution Company has confirmed the appointments of employees who have demonstrated commitment, loyalty and expertise on their assigned responsibilities. About 90 percent of the company’s workforce was confirmed while some were put on a six months probationary period within which it is expected their performance would have improved to earn them confirmation.

The appointments of staff who did not perform well were terminated. Garba Haruna, managing director of the company, said, in a statement, that those confirmed have been found competent enough to be team members after the conclusion of the recent talent review conducted by the company.

Congratulating successful employees, Garba charged them to see their confirmation as an exhibition of the company’s belief in attracting and retaining best available talents to build core competencies for the success of the company.

He also charged other staff whose appointments are yet to be confirmed to use the six months’ probation period provided by the company “to focus on strengthening their knowledge and skills, enhance their individual and leadership capabilities and make sincere contributions” to the success of the company.

Garba reminded the entire work force of the company of the challenges before them and the need for all to be more dedicated to their duties and come-up with more innovative solutions. “Irrespective of our position, status, department and location, for all of us it is simply time to roll up our sleeves and settle for serious business as we redouble our efforts towards making Kaduna Electric the quintessential stakeholders’ delight.

“It should be borne in mind that each employee’s continuous relevance in the organisation rests squarely on the ability to meet the company’s needs, aspirations and goals from time to time.”

