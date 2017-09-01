NERC announces Three Windows for Grid Renewable Energy

IN LINE with the national policy on renewable energy and energy efficiency, the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission, NERC, has approved three windows for grid connected renewable energy projects. The approval of the three windows is pursuant to its regulatory mandate established in 2015.

According to a publication on the commission’s website, the first window is the net-metering for very small capacities – typically below 1megawatt, MW. The other is the feed-in tariff for capacities up to 5 MW of solar, 10 MW of wind, 10 MW of biomass and 30MW of small hydro.

NERC said competitive tender for capacities above these thresholds would have to be procured through the Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading, NBET.

It said Power Purchase Agreement, PPA, would be based on plant life cycle of 20 years and that electricity distribution companies or Discos are to procure minimum of 1000MW (50 percent of the total projected renewable sourced electricity). The NBET will also procure minimum of 1000MW – 50 percent of the total projected renewable sourced electricity.

