NNPC Retires, Deploys Staff

IN line with the ongoing reforms in the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, the management has announced the retirement of some staff and the deployment of others.

The retired staff are Esther Nnamdi-Ogbue, managing director, NNPC Retail Ltd; Alpha P. Mamza, executive director, Operations, NNPC Retail Ltd; and Oluwa Kayode Erinoso, manager, Distribution, NNPC Retail Ltd.

The deployments are: Adeyemi Adetunji, managing director of NNPC Retail Ltd; Lawal Bello, executive director, Operations, NNPC Retail Ltd; Affiong Akpasubi, executive director, Services, NNPC Retail Ltd; and Agwandas A. Andrawus, manager, Distribution, NNPC Retail Ltd.

The appointments take effect, immediately.

Until his new assignment as the Managing Director of NNPC Retail Ltd, Adetunji was General Manager, Strategy & Planning, Gas & Power and also former General Manager, Transformation Office.

Maikanti Baru, group managing director of NNPC, charged the deployed staff to remain committed to their duties in line with the transformation aspirations of the Management.

— Apr 13, 2017 @ 17:15 GMT

