Davido wins “Best African Act” at MOBO Awards

NIGERIA’S ace singer David Adeleke, a.k.a Davido, has won the “Best African Act”, at the 2017 edition of the prestigious Music of Black Origin (MOBO) Awards.

The 22nd MOBO Awards was held on Wednesday night at the First Direct Arena in Leeds, United Kingdom.

David edged out Wizkid, Mr Eazi, Tiwa Savage, Wande Coal, Maleek Berry and others to pitch the “Best African Act” award.

Nigeria’s star boy, Wizkid who did not disappoint his fans also won the Best International Act, beating top artists like Drake, SZA, Cardi B, JAY-Z and Kendrick Lamar,among others.

On the international scene, English grime and Hip Hop artist, Stormzy, was the biggest winner of the night winning in three prestigious categories – “Best Male Artist”, “Best Grime Act” and “Best Album”.

Dave emerged as the “Best Newcomer” edging out Jorja Smith, Kojo Funds, Stefflon Don, Yxng Bane, and others while “Best Song” went to J Hus for his chart-topping song titled “Did You See.”

NAN reports that MOBO Award show is held annually in the United Kingdom to recognise artists of any ethnicity or nationality performing black music.

See the full list of winners below:

Best Male Act: Stormzy

Best Female Act: Stefflon Don

Best Album: Stormzy – Gang Signs & Prayer

Best Newcomer: Dave

Best Song: J Hus – Did You See

Best Video: Mist – Hot Property

Best Hip-Hop Act: Giggs

Best Grime Act: Stormzy

Best R&B/Soul Act: Craig David

Best International Act: Wizkid

Best African Act: Davido

Best Reggae Act: Damian Marley

Best Jazz Act: Moses Boyd

Best Gospel Act: Volney Morgan and New-Ye – NAN

– Nov. 30, 2017 @ 10:55 GMT