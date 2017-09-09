Don Williams, Troy Gentry Die

AS THE world still mourns the death of US country music singer Don Williams – who enjoyed great success with his easy-going singing style – the death of another US country music star Troy Gentry has been announced.

Gentry was due to perform in Medford on Friday evening died at the age of 50

Williams began his solo career in 1971, amassing 17 number one country hits.

His songs, such as Gypsy Woman and Tulsa Time, were covered by many other singers – including Eric Clapton and Pete Townshend. Williams was known as the gentle giant of country music.

Other hits included You’re My Best Friend, I Believe in You and Lord, I Hope This Day Is Good.

In 2010, Don was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame.

A statement from Troys band website said “It is with great sadness that we confirm that Troy Gentry, half of the popular country duo, Montgomery Gentry, was tragically killed in a helicopter crash which took place at approximately 1:00pm today in Medford, New Jersey,”

Detail of the crash is not yet out – BBC

– Sept 9, 2017 @ 10:05 GMT /