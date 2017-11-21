Fulness Sax excites fans at AAUA concert

TOLU Adeniyan, a.k.a Fulness Sax, leading female saxophonist, left fans dumbfounded with her brilliant performance at a life changing concert held at the Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko, AAUA, in Ondo State.

The young star who took the stage by storm performed various inspiring songs which the fans sang along with great excitement.

Fulness Sax was very much comfortable on the stage as the event was more of a reunion and a home coming for the young talent who left the institution few years ago.

Speaking at the event, Fulness who was full of excitement about the success of the concert and the warm reception by the students expressed satisfaction with the turnout.

“This is more of home coming for me. I am very excited to be here and I will always make effort to come back if I have the opportunity. I am always very excited when playing this instrument, which is taking me places. I have been doing this for some years and it is already a part of me. I started playing saxophone some years back here and I feel very excited doing it again tonight,” she said.

She thanked the fans for the warm reception particularly, for coming out to be part of the great event. She promised to return for a bigger event as soon as possible.

Fulness, a graduate of Mass Communications who began her saxophonist career at the AAUA is one of the most sought after female saxophonists by various organizations for major events in Nigeria.

– Nov 21, 2017 @ 16:57 GMT |