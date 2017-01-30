Lagos to Use Eko Art Expo to Boost Art, Tourism, Economy – Adebule

–

IDIAT Oluranti Adebule, deputy governor of Lagos State, has disclosed that the just concluded three-day Rasheed Gbadamosi Eko Art Expo organised by the state government was aimed at using tourism, entertainment and the creative arts to boost and stimulate the economy of the state.

Speaking during the closing ceremony of the exhibition held at Eko Hotels, Victoria Island, Lagos, Adebule said that the event was a further demonstration of the current administration’s resolve to run an all-inclusive government where everyone was a major stakeholder with the opportunity to contribute to the social, economic and political growth of the state.

The deputy governor, who expressed satisfaction at the organisation of the three-day event, promised that the state government would work towards making the art expo an annual event in order to sustain and maintain an enduring relationship with the arts sector so as to harness its economic benefits for the state.

While promising the state government’s support for genuine innovations and creativity that could enhance individual development, the deputy governor called on more artists and exhibitors to come on board and take full advantage of the enabling environment provided by the state government to develop their potentials.

She applauded the organising committee for allowing student artists to showcase their artwork alongside top and already established artists, stressing that the efforts will not only serve as a morale booster for students but encourage them to do better.

Earlier, Ademola Abass, state commissioner for Overseas Affairs and Investments, said the expo was primarily put together to commemorate the passion and dedication of the late Rasheed Gbadamosi to the arts and also to recognise his contributions to the development of the state especially his commitment to Lagos State @50 celebration as co-chairman.

Abbas disclosed that the Eko art expo would be the beginning of series of activities and events lined up for the Lagos @ 50 celebrations coming up in May 2017.

