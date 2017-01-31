At Last, Omotayo Releases Music Video, We Found Love

–

OMOTAYO, Nigeria’s Afro-Contem RnB/ Soul Singer, has released the long awaited music video from his debut album ‘Heartbreak and Love Songs’ titled We Found Love.

Directed by Tomi Orunmuyi and produced by the late Omo Akharume, aka OMO, a legendary producer, the music video/song resonates love and the beauty of marriage. Love is actually a beautiful thing.

The Video features Unamaka Marycolette, a beautiful model/actor, styled by Olakunbi Oyelese now Tomori of April By Kunbi, one Nigeria’s finest fashion designer and Bankole Thomas, a fast rising men’s clothing designer.

Omotayo is one artiste to look out for in 2017. He is signed under the management of Cream Entertainment.

— Jan 24, 2017 @ 17:15 GMT

