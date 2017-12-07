Minister congratulates Onobrakpeya, calls Award Boost For Creative Industry

LAI Mohammed, minister of Information and Culture, has congratulated Bruce Onobrakpeya over his conferment with the Nigerian National Order of Merit, NNOM, saying the award to the octogenarian artist is a great boost for the Creative Industry.

In a statement issued in Abuja on Thursday, the minister said the recognition and honour accorded Onobrakpeya by the Federal Government will go a long way to inspire young artists in particular and the entire Creative Industry in general.

He said the conferment of the great award on Onobrakpeya has put him in the same league as other great creative minds like Prof. Wole Soyinka, the late Prof. Chinua Achebe, Laz Ekwueme and the late Ladi Kwali, all past winners of the most-coveted award for distinguished academicians and intellectuals.

”There is no doubt that Mr. Onobrakpeya, over the years, has been a towering figure and a great inspiration to young artists, but this award marks the highest point in his career as an artist.

”Mr. Onobrakpeya remains a great ambassador of Nigeria, having exhibited his works in the UK, U.S. and Sweden, just to mention a few, and with his works adorning great museums and art galleries all over the world,” Alhaji Mohammed said.

While thanking the Federal Government for honouring Mr. Onobrakpeya, the Minister wishes the great artist many more years of creativity and good health.

