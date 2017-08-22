Eight Killed In Benin Road Accident

AT LEAST eight persons are feared dead after a tipper truck loaded with sand crushed a commercial bus carrying passengers along the upper Sakponba road in Benin City the Edo State capital.

The accident which happened on Tuesday morning was said to be as a result of the tipper’s failed brakes which subsequently caused it to lose control and collide with the bus.

Channels Television reports that among those who died were the driver of the bus, the conductor as well as women and children.

Meanwhile, angry commercial bus drivers and community youths are now rioting over the incident calling on the state government to urgently create parks for them and regulate the activities of tipper truck drivers.

