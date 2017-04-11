Lagos Tasks Residents on Safety Consciousness

–

HAKEEM Dickson, director-general of Lagos State Safety Commission, has urged individuals and organisations to imbibe simple safety procedures. Dickson who stated this at a news briefing on 9ja Safe Awards 2017 held Alausa on Monday, April 10, said the cost of repairing and re-organising in the course of an accident outweighed the cost it would take to prevent the accident.

He said the LSSC since its inception had embarked on massive and rigorous campaign to orientate the public on the need to embrace safety in every facet of their lives.

He said: “The commission spearheaded the injection of safety in the curriculum of all the Technical Colleges in the state and has also developed school safety and compliance manual.

“We have also engaged consultants who are qualified in different domains to assist us in ensuring that all organisations conform to lay down safety laws, regulations and measures in their day to day business.”

Dickson also stated that the commission would introduce compulsory insurance of all buildings in the state with the assistance of insurance companies and the National Insurance Commission.

Also, Aderonke Odeneye, director and enforcement, LSSC, urged the public to endeavour to report safety infractions to the commission by becoming “hazard identifiers”.

Odeneye said this would enable the commission to quickly identify accidents before they occur.

9JA Safe Awards is organised by Safety Record.

The main objective of the award is to recognise and encourage outstanding performances of individuals and organisations towards raising and promoting safety consciousness among Nigerians.

The award will take place on September 8, 2017 at Lagos Oriental Hotel.

Nomination will begin from April 11.

It closes on May 9, 2017.

— Apr 11, 2017 @ 14:35 GMT

|