Trump ends Amnesty for 800,000 Young Immigrants

PRESIDENT Donald Trump on Tuesday ended an amnesty that protected from deportation 800,000 people brought to the United States illegally as minors.

“I am here today to announce that the program known as DACA that was effectuated under the Obama Administration is being rescinded,” Trump’s attorney general Jeff Sessions said.

Sessions argued the amnesty put in place by former president Barack Obama was unconstitutional and “denied jobs to hundreds of thousands of Americans by allowing those same illegal aliens to take those jobs.” – AFP

– Sept 5, 2017 @ 17:50 GMT