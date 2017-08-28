Good Nutrition, Key to Breaking Cycle of Poverty in Nigeria – SBNN

ERADICATING malnutrition could increase wages by between five and 50 percent and is a sure way of breaking an inter-generational cycle of poverty in Nigeria, according to Scale Up Nutrition Business Network Nigeria, SBNN, a civil society group.

Speaking in Lagos at a one day symposium organised by Media Centre Against Child Malnutrition, MeCAM, Ify Ibiso of SUN Business Network, said that good nutrition could prevent “child deaths by more than one third per year, improve school attainment by at least one year, reduce poverty as well-nourished children are 33percent more likely to escape poverty as adults and empower women to be 10 percent more likely to run their own business.”

According to her, at least 33 percent of Nigerian children under five are stunted, 18 percent wasted, two percent overweight, while only a paltry 17 percent of the under-fives are exclusively breastfed.

Ibiso called for improved media awareness and reporting of nutrition, adding that her organisation was always ready to partner with journalists to not only give proper perspective to the topic, but also ensure that nutrition was given adequate attention by all relevant stakeholders.

She added: “The media is an important ally in any public health situation and in this case focusing on nutrition. It serves the role of Influencers and Investigators and is a source of correct information as well as an advocate for correct health behaviours; but before the media can take on their roles, they need to understand nutrition, the issues surrounding it, and policy and practices, in order to convey the right information.

“The SUN Business Network is willing and ready to partner with the media to improve the nutrition of the Nigerian populace especially for children.”

