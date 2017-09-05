Health Minister Directs MDs, CMDs of FG Facilities to Provide Continuous Services

ISAAC Adewole, minister of Health, has directed the medical directors and chief medical directors of federal government owned hospitals to ensure that consultants and Youth Corps doctors as well as doctors on internship are on duty to provide health services at the hospitals in order to ensure there is no break in healthcare services to our people.

Adewole assured all Nigerians that the federal government health facilities would be open and render services to the people while the government continued to dialogue with the resident doctors to return to work.

He disclosed that arrangements were also on to make use of Armed forces, Police and Federal Road Safety health facilities.

Nevertheless, the minister expressed optimism that the problem would be resolved soon.

– Sept 5, 2017 @ 17:11 GMT