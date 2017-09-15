HOMEF raises alarm over Illegal Shipment of GM Foods into Nigeria

HEALTH of Mother Earth Foundation, HOMEF, has expressed concern over illegal shipment of unauthorised foods into Nigeria, especially those of the genetically modified varieties.

The foundation hinged it worries on the report of the press conference by the director general of the National Biosafety Management Agency, NBMA, at which he decried the importation of genetically modified, GM, maize into Nigeria.

“News reports had earlier announced that a vessel named Diamond Harbour, arrived the ENL terminal of the seaport at Lagos with 25,750MT of maize worth $3.7m at the current market value of $144.29/MT. Two days later, another vessel named Zola berthed at the same terminal with 42,900MT of maize valued at $6.1m,” a statement by Joyce Ebebinwe, project officer, HOMEF said.

Based on the development, the foundation said the NBMA report could a fraction of other undetected arrival of unauthorised foods into Nigeria, including those of the genetically modified varieties.

“Nigerians should be alarmed at these incidents because whoever imported these illegal shipments may have done so due to the preponderant attitude of government that Nigeria is open to GMOs and that there is nothing to worry about GMOs,” Nnimmo Bassey, director of HOMEF, said, adding: “This is an indication that more GMO foods and products may have slipped into the country undetected.”

HOMEF has been strident in demanding the banning of GMOs in Nigeria. The organisation believes that Nigerian farmers can meet the food needs of Nigerians if they are supported with extension services, processing and storage facilities as well as adequate rural infrastructure.

“What happened to Nigeria’s pre-shipment procedures?” asked Mariann Bassey Orovwuje, chair of Alliance for Food Sovereignty in Africa, AFSA. “These GMOs should not have been authorized to head to Nigerian ports in the first instance.”

Nevertheless, the HOMEF urged the NBMA and the Nigerian Customs to ensure that the illegal consignments were impounded and destroyed.

Besides, the foundation said: “NBMA should equally conduct market audits to ensure that crops, foods and feeds that have genetically modified traits have not been sneaked into the country.”

