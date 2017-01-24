The Maternal Releases Results of Studies

–

THE Maternal, Newborn and Child Health programme, MNCH2, a DFID/UKAID funded programme, has announced the release of three case studies, which showcase the programme results, best lessons and success stories in its ongoing effort to improve maternal, newborn and child health indices across the six Northern states of Nigeria, namely; Jigawa, Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, Yobe and Zamfara.

The first case study describes how the MNCH2 has approached the challenge of transporting pregnant mothers and babies through the Emergency Transport Schemes, ETS, to enable women in labour and experiencing pregnancy complications reach health services for health care. The MNCH2 has been operating the Emergency Transport Scheme through partnership with the National Union of Road Transport Workers, NURTW, and the MNCH2 supported community structures such as the Facility Health Committees, FHCs, and Alliances to create a more sustainable system of emergency transport for women and the children in case of medical emergencies.

The second case study captures the MNCH2’s interventions towards the improvement in availability of medical drugs, supplies and commodities through Integrated Supply Chain Management in Kano State. The MNCH2 assists the Drugs and Medical Consumables Supply Agency to operationalise its zonal stores across the 44 local government areas of the state and reduce travel distance between facilities and stores to improve time of accessing vital medical commodities and drugs.

The third case studies explores the use of engagement and information to help communities make informed decisions about Maternal, Newborn and Child Health through the Safe Spaces Initiatives, SSIs, with major focus on young ladies within the age of 14 – 21. The overall aim is to increase demand for maternal and child health services and practices, knowledge of the danger signs and issues like the Healthy Timing and Spacing of Pregnancies, HTSP, as well as Routine Immunisation, RI.

The complete case studies are available here:

Sustaining Emergency Transport Schemes (ETS) beyond MNCH2: http://www.mnch2.com/wp-content/uploads/2014/12/Case-Study-ETS-MNCH2_2016.pdf

Improving Reliability of Drugs and Medical Supplies through Integrated Supply Chain Management: http://www.mnch2.com/wp-content/uploads/2014/12/Case-Study-ETS-MNCH2_2016.pdf

Saving Lives through Empowerment and Safe Space Initiatives: http://www.mnch2.com/wp-content/uploads/2014/12/Case-Study-SSI-MNCH2_2016.pdf

Jan 24, 2017 @ 14:20 GMT

