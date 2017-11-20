Mercer launches Francophone Africa Hub in Morocco

MERCER, a global consulting leader in health, wealth and career and wholly owned subsidiary of Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. has announced an expanded footprint as part of an important initiative to strengthen service to the Francophone region of Africa. Through its new Casablanca Financial City hub in Morocco, Mercer will bolster its Health business and further penetrate the African market with Wealth and Career solutions.

“Africa is an important part of our growth strategy for Mercer. We’ve been operating on the continent for many years and we continuously look for ways to bring differentiated value to our clients,” David Anderson, president of Mercer’s Growth Markets Region, said. “Strengthening our footprint in this growing and thriving region will allow us to improve client service across their Health and Benefits needs, and will allow clients greater access to our world class Wealth and Career services.”

Mercer currently serves clients in 41 of Africa’s 54 sovereign states. The firm is expanding its market presence to match the burgeoning business landscape. North Africa continues to show great promise and Mercer is committed to being a partner in assisting our clients in the region. Mercer’s ongoing investment in Francophone Africa and throughout the continent will enable the global consulting leader to service evolving client needs with greater flexibility and customization.

“Morocco is the ideal hub for Mercer’s continued growth across Francophone Africa.” Mustafa Faizani, CEO UAE & India, Middle East, Turkey, and Africa Zone, Mercer, said. “The new Casablanca Financial City hub and existing strategic partnerships will support the growth of Mercer’s local business in Morocco and enable us to grow the Mercer Marsh Benefits, MMB, footprint. Expanding our presence to Morocco is a critical step toward enhancing our leading position in the region and leveraging the market’s full potential to address our clients’ unique hyperlocal needs, across health, wealth and career.”

Mercer already has a presence in Francophone African markets by providing Africa Health and Risk Solutions, AHRS, for multinational companies seeking standardized benefit structures in more than one country and pricing power through placement of coverages in the international insurance market. Mercer’s existing Moroccan client base is serviced locally through an established strategic partnership with AFMA, the largest brokerage in the country.

The arrival in Casablanca marks the 14th city expansion for Mercer in the growth economies in the past two years. Currently over 15,000 clients in 84 countries are served by colleagues located in 22 countries across our Growth Markets Region.

