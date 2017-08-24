NNPC, India seek Deeper Collaboration on Medicare

AS PART of efforts to jump-start its diversification into the health care business, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, has requested a deeper collaboration with India in the area of expertise and state-of-the-art medical equipment to revitalise its 52 clinics across the country.

Maikanti Baru, group managing director of the NNPC, who made this proposition on Thursday in Abuja, when he received Nagabushana Reddy, Indian high commissioner, said such cooperation would reduce the trend of medical tourism from Nigeria to various countries.

He said the corporation was already discussing with some Indian health care providers to come into the country and help grow the capacities of its medical staff with the aim of putting in place world class health care facilities in-country.

Baru urged the high commissioner to encourage Indian oil and gas companies to participate in the forthcoming marginal fields bid round, adding that their participation would further deepen the bilateral relations between Nigeria and India.

Baru noted that there existed a symbiotic commercial relationship between the Nigeria and India which has led to the increase of daily crude oil supply to India to 30,000 barrels per day in 2017.

“We recognise that India is one of the highest off-takers of Nigeria’s crude oil and we are ready to ensure that this harmonious economic relationship is sustained going forward,” Baru said.

On his part, Reddy, said India and Nigeria had very high bilateral relations adding that India was ready to further expand the diverse collaboration in economic, trade, commerce and security.

He stated that India was one of the highest importers of Nigeria’s crude oil and applauded the NNPC for keeping to the terms of the contracts with three of its indigenous companies, stressing that the visit was to further consolidate the gains of previous engagements.

– Aug 24, 2017 @ 19:12 GMT