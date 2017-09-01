Reckitt Benckiser Rewards Dettol Ihaveeventone Campaign Winner with New Car

RECKITT Benckiser, RB, makers of Dettol, envision a world where people live healthier and happier. Over the years, RB Nigeria, has been in collaboration with the Global Hygiene Council, GHC, Nigerian Medical Association, NMA, Ministry of Health, MoH, and Save the Children, STC, to actively and consistently promote the message of good health and hygiene.

Dettol being the number one antibacterial brand is widely trusted by mothers and Nigerian households who have been using the brand over many years. In 2016, RB introduced the Dettol Eventone Soap, a revolutionary product launched especially for the African Skin. The soap kills 99.9% of germs and contains apricot seeds which exfoliate, remove excess oil and dirt and removes blemishes to give an even-tone healthy skin feel.

Ever since the new Dettol Eventone soap launch there has been great buzz and excitement around the product. Dettol Nigeria had created mobile skin clinics in many cities to allow consumers to get a firsthand feel of the product and complemented the marketing activities with a massive digital program so that everyone can join the conversation and share their experiences.

The digital programme, #Ihaveeventone2 campaign which commenced in May 2017 and recently concluded, saw successful participation pan Nigeria with people liking the product, uploading videos, pictures and actively recommending the product to their friends and families.

The peak of excitement in the digital campaign was the presentation of a brand new Car-Hyundai I10 to Ngozichukwu Opara, the winner of the digital campaign, who won with more than 20,000 likes and created talkability about the campaign. She formally collected her prize on August 4, 2017 at the RB head office in Lagos.

While giving away the grand prize and speaking on the occasion, Rahul Murgai, managing director, RB West Africa, said: “At RB, our Vision is to provide consumers with innovative solutions for healthier lives and happier homes. With operations in over 60 countries worldwide, our products are trusted across the globe. In Nigeria, we strive to continuously give our consumers the best quality products that are easily available so that Nigeria becomes a healthier nation. Dettol is a trusted champion of health in Nigeria over the last 50 plus years and is known to protect from up to 100 illness causing germs. We have been working closely with Ministry of Health, Save the Children and Nigerian Medical Association on creating scaled awareness for Stop Diarrhea programme, which can help reduce child mortality rates from preventable diseases. One of the key legs to awareness building in our Stop Diarrhea program is the Dettol School Hygiene Program where we teach handwashing and good toilet habits to over one million children each year.

“In order to continue with our mission of a healthier Nigeria, Dettol Eventone was launched with African insights around the need for deep cleanse for germ protection and a healthy skin. We have been encouraged with the response we have received from all our users.”

Opara, the winner, said: “I love the Dettol brand. Right from my childhood, my family always uses of Dettol for bathing, washing hands and cleaning the surfaces. When Dettol Eventone soap was launched, I happened to try the product at their skin clinic on wheels and soon it became my favourite. I love the fragrance and the apricot seeds makes my skin feel healthy and with daily use I have experienced the benefits of an eventone skin feel. Being active on social media, I came across Dettol #ihaveeventone2 competition. I happened to participate and now I am the proud winner of a brand-new car- more importantly for having a Healthy Skin. Thank you Dettol and all my friends who liked my photo upload during the campaign.”

– Sept. 1, 2017 @ 14:37 GMT /