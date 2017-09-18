Unizik Alumni Lagos Chapter urges Nigerians to talk about Depression

By Anayo Ezugwu, Adeyinka Akintunde and Florence Nkwocha

THE Nnamdi Azikiwe University Alumni Lagos chapter held a sensitisation walk in the state to create awareness on the dangers of depression at the weekend. The group said the increasing incidence of depression and the resultant suicide in Nigeria is alarming and disturbing.

The walk, which started at the National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos, through Shitta, Bode-Thomas, Masha, and Ogunlana lasted for more than two hours with the members of group and well-meaning Nigerians attending it. It also had the presence of the Lagos State Transport Management Authority, LASTMA, an ambulance from the health services, and the Area ‘C’ Police Command to serve as a form of security and medicals for the participants.

Victor Obineme, president, Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Alumni, Lagos Chapter, appealed to people suffering depression to speak out to someone to ease every problem they face. For him, it is important to educate the public about this killer disease, and how to prevent it. “If you look at the society today, a lot of people are committing suicide; they kill themselves without knowing the reason. So we went into research as scholars that we are, and found that depression which was not pronounced before is now prevalent in our society.

“So we want to sensitize, inform, educate people about it, and how to prevent it. It is not that someone cannot be depressed, but when you are depressed, without knowing that you actually are, there is danger. If you are alerted that you are depressed, you know how to curb it,” he said.

According to Obineme, the programme recorded success because there was no casualty and all their major stakeholders and sponsors like Realnews, Clinix Healthcare among others were in attendance. He equally appealed to the people of Lagos to come out again on Sunday, September 24, to listening to experts on how best to manage depression.

On how the body was able to gather the old students together to do the programme, Emmanuel Uchenna Obor, secretary of the alumni, said getting them together was not easy but they did with a lot of synergy, dedication and commitment. “We went on social media. We visited the NYSC camp in Lagos, to welcome our members and bring them into the platform. We are giving back to the institution and society that has given to us.”

Also, Obor highlighted ways the government has been supportive in the fight against depression. “Currently, at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, LASUTH, and the Lagos University Teaching Hospital, LUTH, Idi-Araba, there is a centre that manages depression because it has become a menace to our society.”

On his part, Victor Ihuoma, who participated in the walk, said he had experienced depression at a time in his life and that was the reason why he joined the walk to fight against the silent killer. “Depression is real. I have experienced it before, and it took the help of family and friends to get out of it. That is why I am part of this walk.”

He encouraged people to open up about their problems to get help. “Depressed people need encouragement, and they need their self esteem built back again, and this only comes from someone that they open up to. People are jumping into the lagoon because they are frustrated and they don’t have anyone to talk to. That is why we are reaching out to people who are depressed to be in their shoes, hear their problems and see a way we can help.”

Stanley Onwuzurike, a counsellor and participant at the walk, said he is participating in the walk not just as a member of the alumni but also as renowned counsellor who understand the situation. He said depression has become a common health issue in the country and the government need to join forces in fighting it. He urged people to come on September 24, to get information on new and better ways of dealing with depression.

The seminar on depression will hold on Sunday at the Sickle Cell Centre, opposite LUTH, Lagos. Experts like Ogbolu Anne, director-general, Research and Initiative on Society to Lagos State Government; Pastor Tony Kalu of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Fathers’ House Parish; Olalekan Gbotolorun, a renowned consultant from Lagos University Teaching Hospital, LUTH, and Stanley Onwuzurike, a renowned counsellor are expected to speak on the issue.

– Sept. 18, 2017 @ 11:13 GMT /