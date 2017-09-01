UNIZIK Alumni Lagos Chapter wages War against Depression

The Nnamdi Azikwe University Alumni, Lagos Chapter is organising a campaign to sensitise Nigerians about the dangers of depression and how to over come it

By Anayo Ezugwu

THE INCREASING cases of attempted suicide apparently arising from persons with severe depression is a cause for worry members of alumni of the Nnamdi Azikiwe University, UNIZIK, Lagos chapter. This is why the alumni has mapped out programmes to sensitise the Nigerian public about depression so that those suffering from the ailment can know about it and where to seek help if necessary.

On Saturday, September 16, the group will embark on an awareness campaign against depression with a two hours rally starting National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos. Also, on Sunday, September 24, the alumni will hold a world class seminar on depression at the Sickle Cell Event Centre, opposite Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, LUTH, Idiaraba, Lagos, where experts will inform and enlighten the masses about the ailment.

The group seeks to get as many people as possible to join the campaign and say no to depression.

Victor Obineme, president, Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Alumni, Lagos Chapter, explained that the chapter is waging war against depression because it is real and kills. He observed that depression, which was never a norm in Nigeria and Africa, has, today, eaten deep into the fabrics of the society.

“What I mean is that suicide is alien in our society. It is on the increase every day. Some experts have said that it is caused by depression. And a lot of people do not know that depression is a medical problem. So Nnamdi Azikiwe University Alumni, Lagos Chapter is taking the bull by the horn to wage war against depression; to inform, educate and alert people about this ugly muster called depression,” he said.

The group, which is partnering with Realnews Magazine on the campaign, said they decided to create awareness about the disease because a lot people do not even know that they are suffering from it. According to him, depression is like a new disease that is hiding but killing people and that is why they have decided to expose this monster so that people will be aware of it.

“We have heard of our members who have suffered depression and they will be talking to us on the day of the seminar. In fact, we saved one of us from committing suicide, he had already written his suicide note and we were alerted. We had to rescue him through a Reverend Father. He is not even from our chapter and we are planning to bring him on the day of the seminar,” he said.

Austin Mbaekwe, chairman of the organising committee, told Realnews that they are prepared for the event. He said that all the experts expected to speak at the seminar have confirmed their attendance. He noted that the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, LASTMA, will assist them in coordinating the rally on September 16.

On her part, Vivian Enendu, member of the organising committee, said: “We want to encourage people to come out and go for the work and the seminar. We are already partnering with some celebrities just to get them to take this campaign to the people; make sure they share with their followers and reach out to as many people as possible. We want to touch the lives of people and we are very confident that by the end of this event we would have changed several lives,” she said.

According to the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, 7.6 percent of people over the age of 12 have depression. This is substantial and shows the scale of the issue. Depression is a mental health disorder. It is a mood disorder characterised by persistent low mood and a feeling of sadness and loss of interest. Quite unfortunately, people seem to take depression so lightly hence, little or no awareness is given to it.

The World Health Organisation, WHO, had reported that over 800,000 people die by committing suicide annually and that it was the second cause of death among young people between 15 – 29 years. Breaking it down further, the organisation also said in 1990 it resulted in 712,000 deaths and rose to 842,000 in 2013 making it the 10th leading cause of death worldwide.

In its 2012 statistics, the report also showed that out of Nigeria’s 180 million population, 6.5 percent committed suicide out of which 10.3 percent were male and 2.9 percent were female. This report certainly reveals depression which invariably leads to suicide is a big problem in Nigeria.

– Sept. 1, 2017 @ 14:42 GMT /