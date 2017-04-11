Don’t Judge Judiciary – CJN

JUSTICE Walter Onnoghen, chief justice of Nigeria, on Tuesday, April 11, warned Nigerians to desist from being judgmental on the performance of the judiciary in the ongoing anti-corruption fight.

He spoke with State House correspondents shortly after meeting behind closed doors with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Reacting to the recent development in which anti-corruption lost corruption cases, leading to rumours that there had been aging up, Onnoghen warned that Nigerians who were judging the judiciary, saying they were at the risk of becoming prejudice.

The CJN said: “I have told you that if you are not satisfied, the system is fashioned and designed in such a way that if you lose in the magistrate court and you are not satisfied; because someone must win and another must lose; so the loser has the chance of testing the decision on appeal.

“When it comes to the judiciary, don’t be judgmental. When you are judgmental, you become prejudice.”

When asked to respond specifically to allegation of judicial gang-up against corruption fight, Onnoghen said: “I am not going to speculate. I am lawyer and judicial officer. I operate on facts and the law. So, I can’t answer that question because I am not on everybody’s mind.

“You are free to think whatever you want to think but I think you should be guided by facts and the law when it comes to judicial performance or discharge of judicial responsibilities.”

The CJN said there was no truth in the claim that the corruption war is losing steam.

He said if there was steam, it would not have been without the participation of the judiciary, hence, if there is losing of steam, it should not be related only to the judiciary.

He said while there are more than one party to an issue, the judicial system is fashioned in such a way that there must be winners and losers.

— Apr 11, 2017 @ 18:00 GMT

