Evans pleads guilty to two count charge of conspiracy, kidnapping

MOST notorious kidnapper in Nigerian history, Chukwudidumeme Onuamadike, also known as Evans, has pleaded guilty to conspiracy and kidnapping before a judge of the Ikeja High Court.

Evans who was brought to court amidst tight security pleaded guilty to the offences moment his charges were read to him before Justice Hakeem Oshodi of the Lagos High Court sitting in Ikeja

Justice Oshodi today Wednesday ordered that Evans and his male gang be remanded at Kirikiri Maximum Prison while the female members, who pleaded not guilty to all the charges, be kept at the Kirikiri Female Prison.

He adjourned till October 19.

– Aug 30, 2017 @ 11:45 GMT