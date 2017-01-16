Lawyer Wants Court to Stop Magu from Parading Himself as EFCC Chairman

–

A SUIT was on Monday, January 16, instituted by Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa, a human rights lawyer based in Lagos, at a federal high court, Lagos, to stop Ibrahim Magu from parading himself as the acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crime Commission, EFCC.

In the suit filed by Adegboruwa is also asking the Senate not to entertain any further request for the confirmation of Magu as chairman since the Senate had declined to confirm his nomination as chairman of the commission.

According to the suit, defendants in the case are Magu, the Senate and the attorney-General of the federation, AGF.

The human rights activist asked the court to restrain the federal government, the EFCC and all other authorities, from recognising, treating or in any other manner dealing with Magu as the chairman of EFCC, either in acting or substantive capacity.

Adegboruwa also sought for a declaration of the court that given his conduct in office so far, that Magu is not fit and proper person to function in office as chairman of EFCC.

The lawyer asked the court to give an order forthwith directing Magu to vacate and relinquish his office as EFCC chairman, whether in acting or substantive capacity.

He also said in the suit that all actions taken by the EFCC under the ‘illegal’ tenure of Magu, especially charges and information filed in court, are illegal, null and void.

In a 39 paragraphs affidavit deposed by Adegboruwa in support of the suit, he traced the appointment of Magu back to November 9, 2015, contending that he has been functioning in acting capacity as EFCC chairman, beyond the six months allowed by law.

No date was fixed for hearing of the suit.

— Jan 16, 2017 @ 18:10 GMT

