Melaye Accuses Governor Bello, INEC, FG, Security Agents of Being after Him

DINO Melaye, a senator representing Kogi West Senatorial District, has described the ruling by a federal high court Abuja, which okayed his recall from the Senate, as appealable.

Reacting to the court ruling, which was given early today, Monday, September 11, Melaye alleged that Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State, the Independent National Electoral Commission, some senior federal government officials, and top security officers were behind his travails.

He said, “My great people of Kogi West Senatorial District of Kogi state, in the face of obvious persecution and appealable judgement of the Federal High Court Abuja today, let not your heart be troubled. Lies will never overtake or conquer truth.

“The presence of the Kogi State attorney general and commissioner for Justice in court today over a matter that Kogi State is not joined as a party shows the clear collaborative efforts of INEC and Kogi State government. However, these combined efforts of Governor Yahaya Bello, INEC, top federal government officials and top security agents to harangue and stampede me out of the Senate against the will of Kogi West constituents will fail woefully. He who is with me from above is greater than all of them put together.

“I will not stop speaking truth to authority. Kogi State government must pay workers’ salaries and pay pensioners. We cannot all sleep facing one side of the bed. We shall overcome this temporary Shenanigan in the long run. We will neither sleep nor slumber on this. I use this opportunity to thank my dear constituents for their abiding love for and confidence shown towards me. God bless you all. Imole de, okunkun parada!”

A federal high court in Abuja headed by Justice Nnamdi Dimgba had this Monday morning, dismissed the application filed by Melaye, challenging moves by the INEC to effect his recall.

But Dimgba ruled that all the complaints made by Melaye lacked merit and deserved to be dismissed.

According to the judge, Melaye had the opportunity to campaign to the electorate before the referendum to sell his achievements to them in accordance with the 90 days time table and schedule of activities set by the INEC as set out in Section 69 of the Constitution.

“The electorate voted the legislator into office; they gifted him with the office, they also have the powers to take away that which have been given,” Dimgba said.

– Sept 11, 2017 @ 17:36 GMT