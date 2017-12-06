Obiano calls for stronger judicial institution

GOVERNOR Willie Obiano of Anambra State has stressed the importance of great institutions, noting the strength of any developed country is dependent on its strong judicial process.

Nkem Okeke, the deputy governor, represented Obiano, at the opening ceremony of the 2017 Law Week of the Nigerian Bar Association, Enugu State.

The event has a theme: “Great Judges, Good Judgment, Whither Judicial Appointment’’.

The event had gentlemen of the Bar and Bench from five south east branches as guests of the NBA, Enugu, to celebrate their legal week.

The Justice Ngozi Emehelu, Enugu State chief judge, in a speech commended the solidarity among the five branches at the Enugu Bar Association to mark the occasion under one umbrella.

She noted: “the independence of the Judiciary is the key in the administration of justice as the decision of a Judge should not be subjected to retaliation by either executive or legislative arm.”

Justice Emehelu, while calling for more cordial relationship among the three arms of government, also pointed out the role of a Judge in democracy and enthronement of practical rule of law.

In a keynote address, Kingsley Moghalu, the former deputy governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, said: “institutions are the foundation of a modern states, as it guarantees the security and stability of a state.’’

He urged judges to take historical approach to things, while encouraging them to stand up to common rights and to economic corruption in Nigeria.

