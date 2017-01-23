Suit to Remove Magu as EFCC Boss Starts February 13

–

A FEDERAL high court in Lagos on Monday, January 23, fixed February 13 to begin hearing in the suit which seeks the removal of Ibrahim Magu as acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crime Commission, EFCC.

Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa, a human rights lawyer based in Lagos, had on Monday, January 16, filed the suit before the court.

In the suit he also asked the Senate not to entertain any further request for the confirmation of Magu as chairman since it had already refused to confirm his nomination as chairman of the commission.

Adegoruwa wants the court to restrain the federal government, the EFCC and all other authorities from recognising Magu as the chairman of EFCC, either in acting or substantive capacity.

He also seeks for a declaration of the court that given his conduct in office so far, Magu ‘is not fit and proper person’ to function in office as chairman of EFCC

In a 39-paragraph affidavit deposed by Adegboruwa in support of the suit, he traced the appointment of Magu back to November 9, 2015, contending that he has been functioning in acting capacity as EFCC Chairman, beyond the six months allowed by law.

Besides Magu, other defendants in the suit include the Senate, EFCC and the attorney general of the federation, AGF.

When the case was mentioned on Monday, Adegboruwa announced appearance for the plaintiff but there were no representatives for any of the defendants.

Eventually, Justice Mojisola Olatoregun, the trial judge, adjourned the suit to February 13 and ordered service of court processes on the defendants.

Jan 23, 2017

