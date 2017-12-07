Unemployed man bags 2 yrs. jail term for drug trafficking

A FEDERAL High Court in Lagos, on Thursday sentenced a 30- year-old man, Abubakar Nasir, to two years imprisonment for drug trafficking.

The unemployed convict who was arraigned by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) on a count charge of dealing in narcotics, had pleaded guilty.

He begged the court to temper justice with mercy and give him another chance and promised to be a better person in life, if given the opportunity.

In her judgment, Justice Oluremi Oguntoyinbo, found the defendant guilty as charged and accordingly convicted him.

She, consequently, sentenced him to two years imprisonment, beginning from the date of his arrest.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Jeremiah Aernan, had told the court that the convict committed the offence on Sept. 20.

Aernan said that the man was arrested at the Yadoya Market in Mile 12 Lagos.

He said that about 300 grammes of cannabis sativa known as Indian hemp was recovered from the convict and he was arrested and subsequently charged to court.

He said that the offence contravened the provisions of Section 11 (c) of the NDLEA Act Cap. 30 Laws of the Federation, 2004. – NAN

– Dec 7, 2017 @ 12:08 GMT |